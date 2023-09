Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 29 August 2023 14:57 Hits: 3

The "German-Polish House" memorial is set to be built in Berlin near the German parliament and the Chancellery. Meanwhile, Germany and Poland are still disagreeing about war reparations.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/berlin-unveils-plans-for-memorial-to-polish-victims-of-nazis/a-66664347?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf