Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 01 September 2023 12:05 Hits: 1

70 concerts, 30 venues and an orchestra foundation: The Beethovenfest 2023 starts in Bonn with the motto "Music about life."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/beethovenfest-2023-bold-like-beethoven-himself/a-66691277?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf