Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 01 September 2023 21:23 Hits: 2

"I knew I had to do everything I could to help get this album released — and released the way Gus and Makonnen had made it," said Lil Peep's mother Liza Womack

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/lil-peep-ilovemakonnen-diamonds-album-november-single-1234817059/