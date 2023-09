Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 28 August 2023 17:56 Hits: 3

Melle Mel was the rapper on the 1982 hit "The Message." He spoke to Fresh Air in 1998 about the early days of rap, music with a social message and how the genre and his life had changed.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/28/1195668794/fresh-air-celebrates-50-years-of-hip-hop-rapper-melle-mel