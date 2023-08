Articles

Published on Tuesday, 29 August 2023

DeYarmond Edison's Epoch revels in the early alchemic triumphs of Bon Iver and Megafaun members. But the box set also reminds us that no moment of creative inspiration takes place spontaneously.

(Image credit: D.L. Anderson/Courtesy of the artist)

