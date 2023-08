Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2023 15:09 Hits: 2

When security told Juan Lastra to sit down, Adele told them to leave him alone. The incident sparked a debate about concert etiquette. Stand when others are sitting? Tell a fan to sit down?

(Image credit: @juanp_lastra)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/30/1196546225/adele-fan-sit-or-stand-debate-concerts