Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 28 August 2023 15:00 Hits: 5

One of the can’t miss festivals of the year is back around: Rhythm & Roots, in lovely Charlestown, RI, close by the beach. First-class music, lovely, laid-back setting, tons of […]

Read more http://www.elmoremagazine.com/2023/08/music-news/rhythm-roots-family-fave