Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2023

The Ghanaian-Moroccan surrealist artist, now on show in the group exhibition "Surreal Futures," discusses his vision of the Afrofuturist's role in society.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/david-alabo-afrofuturism-and-hope/a-66672305?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf