Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 26 August 2023

60 years ago, around a quarter million people marched on Washington for civil rights. We look back at the event, and its the music.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/26/1196170868/looking-back-on-the-music-that-accompanied-the-march-on-washington-60-years-ago