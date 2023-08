Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 26 August 2023 19:34 Hits: 1

Bob Barker handed out more than $300 million in cash and other prizes across more than three decades of hosting "The Price is Right." He was also a passionate animal rights activist.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/former-the-price-is-right-host-bob-barker-dies-aged-99/a-66639648?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf