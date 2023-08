Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 25 August 2023 14:45 Hits: 2

The story of the Turnpike Troubadours is one of a victory, where the better angels of a bunch of friends from Tahlequah, Oklahoma refused to allow some moments of weakness and the outside noise to tear asunder something...

The post Album Review – The Turnpike Troubadours – “A Cat in the Rain” first appeared on Saving Country Music.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-the-turnpike-troubadours-a-cat-in-the-rain/