Track List Revealed for New Tyler Childers Album “Rustin’ In The Rain”

Published on Friday, 25 August 2023

On Thursday (8-24), the track list for Tyler Childers' "Rustin' In The Rain" was revealed on Spotify's poorly-named but pretty good "Indigo" playlist. Childers says that the album is mostly love songs, with the deeper tie-in being the mules.

