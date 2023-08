Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 24 August 2023 12:13 Hits: 3

The controversial entrepreneur is seeking redemption and some people are ready for him to try. Tickets have sold out. But he still owes $26 million in restitution to the people he fleeced.

(Image credit: Mark Lennihan/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/24/1195569809/billy-mcfarland-went-to-prison-for-fyre-fest-are-his-plans-for-a-reboot-legal