Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 24 August 2023 13:20 Hits: 2

On Left Hand, Mancari positions themselves in the eye of sonic storms to communicate emotional truths with startling clarity.

(Image credit: Sophia Matinazad/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/24/1195219765/becca-mancari-left-hand-review