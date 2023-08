Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 23 August 2023 15:46 Hits: 4

Here ye, here ye, here ye. I unilaterally declare that August 25th in the Year of Our Ford 2023 will be officially recognized as a country music holiday, with all right and privileges thereof.

The post Officially Declaring August 25th, 2023 a Country Music Holiday first appeared on Saving Country Music.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/officially-declaring-august-25th-2023-a-country-music-holiday/