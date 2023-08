Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 23 August 2023 17:28 Hits: 3

Author Justin Tinsley discusses the life and legacy of the Notorious B.I.G., who was killed in 1997: "You can't talk about the story of hip-hop without mentioning the name Biggie Smalls."

(Image credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/23/1195414007/hip-hop-biggie-smalls-notorious-ready-to-die-justin-tinsley