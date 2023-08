Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 21 August 2023 17:15 Hits: 0

Ever since Oliver Anthony and "Rich Men North of Richmond" went viral, the accusations that he's an "industry plant" or that his meteoric rise has been the product of "Astroturfing" have been pervasive.

The post Separating Truth from Fiction in Oliver Anthony’s Ascent first appeared on Saving Country Music.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/separating-truth-from-fiction-in-oliver-anthonys-ascent/