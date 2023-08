Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 21 August 2023

Bush Tetras formed in NYC in 1979, at the height of the punk era. Decades later, the band brings a sustained energy to a new album, an urgency to get things said and to make some different sounds.

