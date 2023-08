Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 21 August 2023 23:45 Hits: 0

Minor Gold (Tracy McNeil and Dan Parsons) have announced an Australian tour, starting mid October in NSW and running through to the Thirroul Music Festival at the start of December. The pair are currently on a 26-date tour in North America, including four US shows supporting The Teskey Brothers and performances at this year’s AMERICANAFEST. I described the …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2023/08/21/tour-news-minor-gold-announce-australian-tour/