Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 18 August 2023 15:18 Hits: 3

Whether you love Oliver Anthony or think he's a fudge rounder, he's definitely sparked off a ton of national interest in earnest songwriters who can stand in front of a microphone with just an acoustic guitar.

The post Raw Acoustic Performers Who Went Viral Before Oliver Anthony first appeared on Saving Country Music.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/raw-acoustic-performers-who-went-viral-before-oliver-anthony/