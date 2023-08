Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 20 August 2023 16:54 Hits: 2

Swipe left, swipe right: The advent of Tinder 11 years ago revolutionized online dating and made it mainstream. Many users, though, find the apps frustrating, and they can even harm people's mental health.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/dating-apps-blessing-or-curse/a-66554000?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf