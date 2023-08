Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 20 August 2023 19:54 Hits: 2

Italy's Culture Ministry said details discovered in an excavated bedroom show conditions under which enslaved people had to live in Pompeii.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/pompeii-discovery-sheds-light-on-life-under-slavery/a-66584871?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf