Buffalo Nichols Shares New Single ‘The Difference’

Today, guitarist/songwriter Buffalo Nichols releases “The Difference,” the third single previewing his new album The Fatalistdue out September 15th via Fat Possum.
“But if I’m just a rest stop for your soul I’ll let it be…”
Nichols explains the contemplative track is “about someone who often mistakes shallow signs of affection for true love and in the end decides a one-sided relationship is better than loneliness.”
The song follows “Love Is All” and his take on Blind Willie Johnson’s “You’re Gonna Need Somebody On Your Bond.” On this sophomore effort he creates an expansive soundscape braiding traditional blues, for which he has earned critical acclaim, with strands of modern elements such as synth and samples.
Nichols is currently playing summer dates across the U.S. and will celebrate the release on a big tour.
Buffalo Nichols Tour Dates:
08/18 – Roxbury, NY – Roxbury Arts Center
08/19 – Portsmouth, NH – The Music Hall – Live Under the Arch Series
08/24-27 – Tønder, DK – Tønder Festival
09/06 – Bloomington, IN – The Bishop
09/07 – Newport, KY – Southgate House
09/08 – Louisville, KY – Zanzabar
09/09 – Bowling Green. OH – Black Swamp Arts Festival
09/14 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion
09/15-17 – Telluride Blues & Brews
09/20 – Elkton, MD – Elkton Music Hall
09/21 – Southampton, PA – Stone Turtle House Concert
09/22 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge
09/23 – New Haven, CT – Cafe Nine
09/24 – North Adams, MA – Freshgrass
10/05 – Madison, WI – High Noon
10/06 – Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village
10/07 – Minneapolis, MN – Turf Club
10/12 – Grand Rapids, MI – Midtown
10/13 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Tavern
10/14 – Jackson, MI – Jackson Symphony Orchestra
10/15 – Columbus, OH – Rumba Cafe – WCBE Happy Hour
10/18 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Iron Works
10/19 – Rochester, NY – Abilene Bar & Lounge
10/20 – Providence, RI – Askew
10/21 – Portland, ME – One Longfellow
10/22 – Waterbury Center, VT – Zenbarn
11/10 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall
11/13 – Seattle, WA – Sunset Tavern
11/14 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios
11/15 – Eugene, OR – Hult Center
11/16 – Grass Valley, CA – Grass Valley Center for the Arts
11/17 – Livermore, CA – Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center
11/18 – Los Angeles, CA – Gold Diggers
11/29 – Charlotte, NC – Snug Harbor
11/30 – Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle
12/01 – Atlanta, GA – The Earl
12/02 – Nashville, TN – Blue Room
12/03 – Memphis, TN – B-Side / Folk All Y’all
12/05 – Little Rock, AR – White Water Tavern
12/06 – Dallas, TX – Sundown at Granada
12/07 – San Antonio, TX – Sam’s Burger Joint
12/08 – Austin, TX – Antone’s
12/09 – Houston, TX – Continental Club
12/15 – Waverly, AL – Standard Deluxe
12/16 – Macon, GA – Society Garden
01/25 – Brighton, UK – The Prince Albert
01/26 – Newcastle, UK – The Cluny 2
01/27 – Glasgow, UK – Celtic Connections
01/28 – Edinburgh, UK – Sneaky Pete’s
01/30 – London, UK – The Lexington
01/31 – Herent, BE – GC De Wildeman
02/01 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg
02/02 – Groningen, NL – Der Aa-Theater
02/03 – Hengelo, NL – Metropool
02/04 – Rotterdam, NL – De Doelen
02/05 – Eindhoven, NL – Americana Mondays
