Buffalo Nichols Shares New Single ‘The Difference’

Published on Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Today, guitarist/songwriter Buffalo Nichols releases “The Difference,” the third single previewing his new album The Fatalistdue out September 15th via Fat Possum.

“But if I’m just a rest stop for your soul I’ll let it be…”

Nichols explains the contemplative track is “about someone who often mistakes shallow signs of affection for true love and in the end decides a one-sided relationship is better than loneliness.”

The song follows “Love Is All” and his take on Blind Willie Johnson’s “You’re Gonna Need Somebody On Your Bond.” On this sophomore effort he creates an expansive soundscape braiding traditional blues, for which he has earned critical acclaim, with strands of modern elements such as synth and samples.

Nichols is currently playing summer dates across the U.S. and will celebrate the release on a big tour.

Buffalo Nichols Tour Dates:

08/18 – Roxbury, NY – Roxbury Arts Center

08/19 – Portsmouth, NH – The Music Hall – Live Under the Arch Series

08/24-27 – Tønder, DK – Tønder Festival

09/06 – Bloomington, IN – The Bishop

09/07 – Newport, KY – Southgate House

09/08 – Louisville, KY – Zanzabar

09/09 – Bowling Green. OH – Black Swamp Arts Festival

09/14 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion

09/15-17 – Telluride Blues & Brews

09/20 – Elkton, MD – Elkton Music Hall

09/21 – Southampton, PA – Stone Turtle House Concert

09/22 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge

09/23 – New Haven, CT – Cafe Nine

09/24 – North Adams, MA – Freshgrass

10/05 – Madison, WI – High Noon

10/06 – Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village

10/07 – Minneapolis, MN – Turf Club

10/12 – Grand Rapids, MI – Midtown

10/13 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Tavern

10/14 – Jackson, MI – Jackson Symphony Orchestra

10/15 – Columbus, OH – Rumba Cafe – WCBE Happy Hour

10/18 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Iron Works

10/19 – Rochester, NY – Abilene Bar & Lounge

10/20 – Providence, RI – Askew

10/21 – Portland, ME – One Longfellow

10/22 – Waterbury Center, VT – Zenbarn

11/10 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall

11/13 – Seattle, WA – Sunset Tavern

11/14 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

11/15 – Eugene, OR – Hult Center

11/16 – Grass Valley, CA – Grass Valley Center for the Arts

11/17 – Livermore, CA – Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center

11/18 – Los Angeles, CA – Gold Diggers

11/29 – Charlotte, NC – Snug Harbor

11/30 – Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle

12/01 – Atlanta, GA – The Earl

12/02 – Nashville, TN – Blue Room

12/03 – Memphis, TN – B-Side / Folk All Y’all

12/05 – Little Rock, AR – White Water Tavern

12/06 – Dallas, TX – Sundown at Granada

12/07 – San Antonio, TX – Sam’s Burger Joint

12/08 – Austin, TX – Antone’s

12/09 – Houston, TX – Continental Club

12/15 – Waverly, AL – Standard Deluxe

12/16 – Macon, GA – Society Garden

01/25 – Brighton, UK – The Prince Albert

01/26 – Newcastle, UK – The Cluny 2

01/27 – Glasgow, UK – Celtic Connections

01/28 – Edinburgh, UK – Sneaky Pete’s

01/30 – London, UK – The Lexington

01/31 – Herent, BE – GC De Wildeman

02/01 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg

02/02 – Groningen, NL – Der Aa-Theater

02/03 – Hengelo, NL – Metropool

02/04 – Rotterdam, NL – De Doelen

02/05 – Eindhoven, NL – Americana Mondays

