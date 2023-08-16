Eli Paperboy Reed Releases Single ‘IDKWYCTD (I Came to Play)’ Off Upcoming Album

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Eli Paperboy Reed has released his second pre-release single “IDKWYCTD (I Came To Play)” from his upcoming album Hits And Misses, out October 20th. One of three Reed originals on the album, “IDKWYCTD (I Came to Play)” is a high-energy, anthemic party starter featured in Disney’s Marvel comic series, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

In March of 2020, as the world began to shut down, I got an urgent request. A song of mine, one that only existed as a demo at that point, was going to be used in a new animated TV show, and they needed a finished version. Fast.

As lockdowns set in across New York City, I convinced my good friend and the owner of Hive Mind Recording in Brooklyn, Vince Chiarito, to give me one day. We recorded “I Came to Play” with just the two of us playing, layering as we went. It turned out to be the last session either of us did for many months. I, for one, can hear the immediacy and outright fear of those early days listening back to the song now. Eli Paperboy Reed

Hits And Misses: The Singles feature songs that were previously only available as 45 rpm singles at the merch table during Reed’s international tours. The 11-track remastered collection features vividly reimagined covers spanning every genre as well as a trio of originals not on any album. The album includes songs by Steely Dan, Bob Dylan, Merle Haggard, Jimmy Hughes, Latimore, Lee Moses, Motörhead, and The Violinaires.

