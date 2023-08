Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 17 August 2023 13:08 Hits: 5

With Herb Alpert, Moss presided over one of the industry's most successful independent labels with hits by the Carpenters, the Police, Janet Jackson, Carole King, Janet Jackson and hundreds of others.

(Image credit: Jeff Christensem/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/17/1194362519/jerry-moss-co-founder-of-a-m-records-and-rock-hall-of-fame-member-dies-at-88