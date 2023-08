Articles

In 1995, the Memphis hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia took a shoestring DIY approach to recording their debut album, Mystic Stylez. Their example led to a flourishing independent hip-hop scene.

(Image credit: Peter Kramer/Getty Images Entertainment)

