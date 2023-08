Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 18 August 2023 21:11 Hits: 2

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with comedian Kyle Gordon, aka DJ Crazy Times, about his new hit song "The Planet of the Bass" — a 1990s Eurodance parody that has taken the internet by storm.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/18/1194760935/dj-crazy-times-and-the-eurodance-parody-that-captured-a-nation