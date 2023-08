Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 18 August 2023 15:45 Hits: 2

Strikes by actors and screenwriters have brought Hollywood to a halt. Some productions are still going ahead — but there are no scabs at work. What's going on?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hollywood-strike-why-some-productions-are-continuing-anyway/a-66569719?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf