Nominees for the People’s Choice Country Music Country People’s Music Choice Awards

Category: Art/Music

We need another country music awards show like we need another natural disaster. In fact, I'm half certain it's because humanity is so busied by meaningless baubles like redundant country music awards shows that God has forsaken us.

The post Nominees for the People’s Choice Country Music Country People’s Music Choice Awards first appeared on Saving Country Music.

