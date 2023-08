Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 17 August 2023 17:26 Hits: 6

Journalist Maurice Chammah says art and music programs help us understand "there's more to say about [a prisoner] than their crime." Chammah is the author of Let the Lord Sort Them.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/17/1194360804/the-rich-history-of-music-in-prisons-shows-how-damaged-souls-can-be-worth-redemp