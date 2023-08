Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 18 August 2023 04:08 Hits: 4

The project built out of leaks from her scrapped debut album includes her long-awaited Charli XCX collaboration "2 Die 4"

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/addison-rae-ar-ep-lost-debut-album-1234808433/