Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 17 August 2023 00:00 Hits: 3

The Virginia upstart's song about rich politicians and poor people abusing welfare is already atop the iTunes, Spotify, and Apple Music charts

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/oliver-anthony-rich-men-north-of-richmond-aiming-for-number-one-debut-charts-1234807543/