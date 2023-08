Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 16 August 2023

For the first time, the band members, their crew and their fans tell the story of a landmark moment they didn't realize was happening. Sonic Youth's new album, Live in Brooklyn 2011, is out this week.

(Image credit: Chris Gersbeck for NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/16/1193876736/sonic-youth-last-concert-oral-history