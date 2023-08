Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 15 August 2023 12:23 Hits: 8

Madonna turns 65. The pop icon is known for reinventing herself repeatedly. Is that why she's so obsessed with plastic surgery?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/queen-of-pop-madonna-forever-young/a-66463340?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf