Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 14 August 2023 14:20 Hits: 3

This EP establishes that Hank Williams IV is not just a lark. No matter where he fits in the Hank Williams legacy, Ricky Fitzgerald fits somewhere, and that helps ensure the future of that legacy.

The post Yes There Is a Hank Williams IV. He Just Released a Debut EP first appeared on Saving Country Music.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/yes-there-is-hank-williams-iv-he-just-released-a-debut-ep/