Exclusive: Harmonica Virtuoso Lee Oskar Premieres Video for ‘Funky Rhetoric’

Published on Monday, 14 August 2023



Internationally renowned harmonica virtuoso, composer, producer, manufacturer and visual artist Lee Oskar will release his latest album, She Said Mahalo, on September 15, 2023 through his record label, Dreams We ShareTM – a subsidiary of Lee Oskar Productions.

She Said Mahalo was composed, produced, and illustrated by Lee Oskar, recorded and mixed by Brandon Busch, and mastered by Robert Rice. Presented as a DigiPack CD and album, it features package layout and design by Dmitri Antos, liner notes by Keri Oskar and original artwork by Lee Oskar.

The 10-track quintessential album boasts original compositions replete with rich instrumentations, featuring Oskar’s signature harmonica and many other outstanding musicians including those who perform with Oskar regularly as Lee Oskar & Friends: Darian Asplund (Saxophone); Andrew Cloutier (Drums); Denali Williams (Percussion); Dean Schmidt (Bass); Brian Monroney (Guitar); Alex Mortland (Guitar); Andrew Joslyn (Strings); and Mack Grout (Keys and Piano); as well as special guest artists: Takahiro Miyazaki (Saxophone and flute); Paul Hanson (Bassoon); Randy Oxford (Trombone) Harold Brown (Drums, Percussion); Thione Diop (Percussion); Joe Doria (Organ); Phil Peterson (Strings); “Sancho” Youichrou Suzuki (Shakuhachi) and Mayo Higa (Shamisen). Oskar plays various harmonica models in altered tunings and keys on this album, as specified in the liner notes.

Oskar is world-renowned for his iconic role as a founding member, co-composerand lead harmonica player of the pioneering funk/jazz band that composed and recorded such hits as “Low Rider,” “Spill the Wine,” “Cisco Kid,” “The World is a Ghetto,” “Slippin’ into Darkness,” “Why Can’t Be Friends,” and many more chart-topping songs from 1969-1993. Since that time, Oskar and his original bandmates from that era perform as the LowRider Band.

He also performs around the world with outstanding musicians from the Pacific Northwest, known as Lee Oskar & Friends, featuring well-loved mega-hits, new arrangements of his own compositions, and exciting newer material. He has earned ASCAP writing awards, and had his signature sound celebrated in Pitbull and Kesha’s smash hit, “Timber,” which was inspired by Oskar’s harmonica contributions in the song “San Francisco Bay.” In addition, Oskar has produced the work of other artists playing Oskar compositions, including Takahiro Miyazaki from Japan, whom Oskar considers to be one of the world’s greatest saxophone players.

Oskar’s harmonica company, Lee Oskar Harmonicas—now celebrating its 40th Anniversary— innovated an interchangeable and replaceable system that has become the industry’s gold standard. Always the innovator, he created a special limited edition line of harmonica products exclusively available through Playing for Change to help support artists and musical education around the world. Most recently, Sir Mick Jagger collaborated with Lee Oskar to create a special limited edition of Lee Oskar Harmonicas collectible harmonicas bearing his name.

From the unforgettable melodies and orchestrations to the poetic liner notes and gorgeous artwork and design, She Said Mahalo is another exceptional work of art from this multi-talented, globally recognized performing and visual artist. Premiering exclusively on American Blues Scene is the video for the single “Funky Rhetoric” — a song contemporary, timeless, and powerful in its message of seeking the truth and speaking the truth.

Few things under our control are as powerful as words. They can be weaponized like propaganda or as soothing as a mother’s whisper. We must choose our words carefully. Remember opinions are subject to change without notice and that’s okay. No matter what, speak your truth… and keep it funky. Lee Oskar

Please post a comment on the YouTube page for Lee Oskar’s “Funky Rhetoric” video for a chance to win a genuine Lee Oskar Harmonica!

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/2023/08/exclusive-harmonica-virtuoso-lee-oskar-premieres-video-for-funky-rhetoric/