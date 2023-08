Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 14 August 2023 15:13 Hits: 2

Clarence Avant boosted the careers of a vast array of influential figures, including Michael Jackson, Jim Brown and Barack Obama. He came back into the news after his wife was murdered in 2021.

(Image credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/14/1193720263/clarence-avant