Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 09 August 2023 11:37 Hits: 0

NFL sources say the scandal surrounding Lizzo's behavior towards former dancers has taken her out of the running to perform at next year's Super Bowl.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/lawsuit-fallout-lizzo-is-reportedly-no-longer-in-consideration-for-super-bowl-halftime-show/a-66467577?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf