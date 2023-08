Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 11 August 2023 11:00 Hits: 1

This summer, three women at the peak of their powers lead a spectacular pop culture revival. Barbie, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift shattered records and created a communal economy of irrational exuberance.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood/Getty Images; Warner Bros. Pictures; John Medina/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/11/1193283472/barbie-taylor-swift-beyonce