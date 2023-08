Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 12 August 2023 22:36 Hits: 2

Complaint claims organization’s “Great 78 Project,” which includes music from Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, and more serves as an “illegal record store”

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/record-labels-sue-internet-archive-412-million-copyright-infringement-lawsuit-1234806058/