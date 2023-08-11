Emmylou Harris Honors the Memory of Nanci Griffith with Rendition of ‘Love Wore a Halo (Back Before the War)’

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 11 August 2023 16:55 Hits: 2

Singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith, whose own revolutionary brand of “folkabilly” was an inspiration to so many, left behind an exceptional body of work when she passed away in 2021. On September 22, Griffith’s legacy will be memorialized through the all-star tribute, More Than a Whisper: Celebrating the Music of Nanci Griffith.

Today, Griffith’s longtime friend Emmylou Harris premieres a lighthearted version of “Love Wore a Halo (Back Before the War).” Harris and producer Buddy Miller enlisted a stellar cast for the recording, including multi-instrumentalists Sam Bush and Michael Webb, bassist Dennis Crouch, drummer Fred Eltringham, and guitarist Jedd Hughes.

More Than a Whisper: Celebrating the Music of Nanci Griffith features Griffith’s friends, collaborators, and fans interpreting her most beloved songs, including Shawn Colvin, Steve Earle, Emmylou Harris, Sarah Jarosz, Lyle Lovett and Kathy Mattea, John Prine and Kelsey Waldon, and Mary Gauthier, who also shares her admiration for Griffith in heartfelt liner notes.

Recorded over several years in studios across America, More Than a Whisper also includes contributions from Brandy Clark, Billy Strings and Molly Tuttle, Iris DeMent, Todd Snider, and Aaron Lee Tasjan with Patty Griffin, while Ida Mae and The War and Treaty both appear exclusively on the expanded CD, digital, and HD versions of the album.

All proceeds from More Than a Whisper will benefit Nashville’s Cumberland Heights, a non-profit treatment facility offering hope and healing to those affected by drug and alcohol addiction.

