Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 11 August 2023 15:09 Hits: 4

Giving rap the future it deserves means smashing the infrastructure as it is. But with the battle lines drawn, we can still take heart in the artists teasing just how much further the culture can go.

(Image credit: Paul Bergen / Amy Sussman / Frazer Harrison / Emma McIntyre / Torben Christensen/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/11/1192466443/hip-hop-50-future