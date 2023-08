Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 11 August 2023 15:23 Hits: 3

To mark hip-hop's 50th anniversary, NPR's All Things Considered explores five moments that are integral to how the culture grew and evolved.

(Image credit: Illustration by Jackie Lay/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/11/1193243028/hip-hop-at-50-a-history-of-explosive-musical-and-cultural-innovation