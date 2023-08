Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 11 August 2023 13:05 Hits: 6

More and more Indian seniors are refusing to spend their twilight years alone and are turning to matchmaking and dating apps. But this means breaking some deep-seated taboos.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-elderly-citizens-in-india-are-finding-love/a-66504452?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf