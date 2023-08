Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 11 August 2023 14:48 Hits: 4

They unite knowledge and artistic creation. The oldest preserved globe — the Behaim — is a testament to an early chapter in the history of globalization, with the dark side of colonization.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/behaim-oldest-globe-reveals-dark-side-of-human-exploration/a-66500429?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf