Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 11 August 2023 17:30 Hits: 2

Tesla owner Elon Musk has said he confirmed an "epic location" for a mixed martial arts cage match with Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg. Any proceeds will be donated to charity.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/elon-musk-says-zuckerberg-fight-will-take-place-in-italy/a-66512868?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf