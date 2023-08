Articles

O'Shae Sibley was stabbed for voguing to Beyoncé at a New York City gas station. His death, which is being prosecuted as a hate crime, comes as anti-LGBTQ bills and incidents surge across the U.S.

(Image credit: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

