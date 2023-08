Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 09 August 2023 06:36 Hits: 0

As Italy prepares to welcome a record number of tourists in 2023, cities and regions such as Venice and Sardinia are introducing bans, controls and fees to try to manage the crowds. Will they work?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/italy-braces-for-record-tourists-new-rules-fees-and-restrictions/a-66453047?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf