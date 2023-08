Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 09 August 2023 14:53 Hits: 1

Chart placements, annual sales and streaming numbers, and glowing reviews aren't the true testament to the importance of a piece of music. Time is. Over time, the fortitude of a song or album is tested rigorously.

The post Time Proves Vince Gill’s ‘Go Rest High On That Mountain’ as Platinum first appeared on Saving Country Music.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/time-proves-vince-gills-go-rest-high-on-that-mountain-as-platinum/