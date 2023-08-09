The Allman Betts Family Revival Announces 2023 Dates and All-Star Lineup

Articles

The Allman Family Revival initially began as a one-off concert in 2017 at The Fillmore in San Francisco to celebrate the late Gregg Allman’s life on what would have been his 70th birthday. Now in its 7th year, it has since expanded into a full tour that kicks off on November 25 in Saint Louis, MO.

This year the tour is excited to announce the official rebranding of The Allman Family Revival to the Allman Betts Family Revival. Devon Allman (son of Gregg) and Duane Betts (son of Dickey) have hand picked an array of guests who will perform two sets – one featuring songs by Gregg Allman and one featuring songs by Dickey Betts.

Fans will enjoy listening to the hits along with the deep cuts from their legendary Allman Brothers catalogue performed by Anders Osborne, Luther Dickinson & Cody Dickenson (North Mississippi Allstars), Jimmy Hall (Jeff Beck, Wet Willie), Jackie Greene, Larry McCray, Alex Orbison, Ally Venable, Devon Allman, Duane Betts, and The Allman Betts Band featuring Tal Wilkenfeld on Bass (Jeff Beck). There will also be incredible guest artists that will join the tour in select cities including Sierra Hull, G. Love and more to be added.

The tour will also welcome back The Brotherhood of Light for the otherworldly visuals Allman

Brothers fans experienced at the height of their career.

The Allman Betts Family Revival promises nearly three action-packed hours that will leave fans with the musical experience of a lifetime.

The Allman Betts Family Revival Tour Dates:

November 25 @ The Factory | Saint Louis, MO

November 26 @ Brown County Music Center | Nashville, IN

November 27 @ The Arcada Theater | St. Charles, IL

November 29 @ Kleinhans Music Hall | Buffalo, NY

November 30 @ Santander Performing Arts Center | Reading, PA

December 1 @ Orpheum Theater | Boston, MA

December 2 @ Beacon Theatre | New York, NY

December 3 @ The Paramount | Huntington, NY

December 5 @ Capitol One Hall | Tysons, VA

December 7 @ Macon City Auditorium | Macon, GA

December 8 @ Gaillard Center | Charleston, SC

December 10 @ Sunrise Theatre | Fort Pierce, FL

December 12 @ Van Wezel PAC | Sarasota, FL

December 13 @ Florida Theatre | Jacksonville, FL

December 15 @ Ryman Auditorium | Nashville, TN

December 17 @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater | Austin, TX

